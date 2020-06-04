Studiocanal CEO Bona Film VP among speakers for Cannes event in China – Up News Info

The lineup was established for the 2020 edition of Bridging the Dragon, an initiative led by Cannes Marche du Film in collaboration with Sino-European producers.

The two-day program focusing on China will seek to address questions about how the pandemic will affect the Chinese market from the points of view of production and distribution. It will go online this year due to continued blocking, according to the rest of the Marks, and will run from June 23 to 24. It will involve one-on-one matchmaking meetings and a series of panel discussions.

Speakers will include: Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal; Jeffrey Chan, Executive Vice President of Bona Film Group; veteran Chinese producer and distributor Jerry Ye; Ulf Israel, Managing Director of Senator Film / Wild Bunch; Cheng Leer, vice president of Mahua Fun Age Pictures; Mathieu Fournet, head of European and international affairs at the French National Film Center (CNC); and Liu Chun, President of the China Film Co-Production Corporation (CFCC)

"I am very grateful to our partner Bridging the Dragon who works with us to build this amazing fifth edition of China-focused events in Cannes," said Jérome Paillard, CEO Marché du Film. "This edition is very special, we are inaugurating a model that will be part of our future. I am sure that even if nothing can replace reality, this online alternative can create new opportunities and discoveries. "

The broadest March begins on June 22 and runs until June 26.