Studio Ghibli: new movie Aya and the witch to be released this winter

Studio Ghibli fans worldwide have a reason to celebrate.

Almost six years have passed since the last launch of the Japanese animation studio: 2014 movie When Marnie was there – but fans now have a clearer idea of ​​when they can expect to see Aya and the witch.

Excitingly, it has been announced that the film will not be affected by the global pandemic and will be released later this year.

The new project is a collaboration between Hayao Miyazaki, who came out of retirement for this release, as well as for the new movie. How do you live?and her son, Goro.





While Goro earns the film's sole directing credit, which will avoid a theatrical release for a television broadcast, his father is credited with the development. Regular producer Toshio Suzuki is also attached.

Aya and the witch is an adaptation of a novel written by Diana Wine Jones, who wrote Howl’s Moving Castle, which Studio Ghibli adapted in 2004.

The news comes after the film was named as part of this year's Cannes Film Festival schedule, which was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday (June 3), the films that had been selected were announced anyway in an attempt to help increase their chances of distribution (not that Ghibli needs help).

Aya and the witch is slated to be unveiled this winter, while How do you live?, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is expected to arrive in 2023.

In the meantime, you can catch up on all the Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix after adding their previous catalog earlier this year.