Steven Avery: Making a murderous subject contract coronavirus in prison

Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix's real crime documentary series Making a murderer, caught coronavirus while in prison.

His lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, whom many viewers will recognize from the second season of the series, revealed the news on Twitter.

"It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, he will fully recover," he wrote.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

"The biggest threat to him is whether the COA will cure the disease that caused his unjust sentence."

Last week, the United States Department of Corrections announced that 213 inmates had tested positive for the virus at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, where Avery is incarcerated.

read more

Avery is serving a life-long prison sentence, along with his nephew, Brendan Dassey, for killing photographer Theresa Halbach in 2005.

The couple has constantly protested their innocence.

The first series of Making a murderer, released in 2015, focused on his trial, while the second, released in 2018, followed Zellner when he launched new campaigns to overturn his conviction.





An upcoming docuseries sequel, titled Condemn a murderer, is also in the works.

The first two seasons of Making a murderer can be watched on Netflix now.