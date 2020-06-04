Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson among Warriors to participate in Oakland protest

Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson marched Wednesday at the Oakland unity protest organized by teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The three-time NBA champions were among several Warriors players who marched in the Walking in Unity event. Damion Lee and Kevon Looney also attended. Toscanoi-Anderson organized the rally to oppose racial injustice and police brutality.

"It doesn't matter what color your skin is, how much money you got, your education doesn't matter, we are all human beings," said Toscano-Anderson. "We are all here for the same purpose. Not just for blacks. Right now it's about blacks, but humanity. There are people around the world who are oppressed."

MORE: Stephen Jackson vows to stay in George Floyd's daughter's life

"And we're just trying to take a step in the right direction and start something: me and my children, my brothers. Thank you all for being here."

The players demonstrated more than a week after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis after a former police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. Violent protests have erupted across the United States since Floyd's death, during which he was filmed calling for help while handcuffed and restrained.