Stanford University would rotate students on campus for academic quarters – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD (Up News Info SF) – Officials at Stanford University announced some details of their plan to reopen this fall, months after the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to connect.

“Although our planning is not complete and some important decisions have not yet been made, the overall structure for next year is in place, and we thought it was important to share our thinking with you as soon as possible rather than waiting until every aspect is resolved, "said University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Chancellor Persis Drell in a letter to the school community.

Among the changes, Stanford plans to start the fall term a week earlier, on September 14, with classes ending on November 20, the Friday before Thanksgiving. Students would then take their final exams at home after Thanksgiving break, to help reduce the potential for the coronavirus to spread due to travel.

In another deviation from previous years, the school plans for college students to have a four-quarter academic year, which includes the summer of 2021. Half of the students would be on campus per quarter and would rotate each quarter.

Upon rotation, most college students would be on campus for two quarters, would learn remotely for one quarter, and would allow each student on campus to sleep in their own private space, authorities said.

Stanford intends to welcome new freshmen and transfer students to campus for the fall trimester and graduate seniors on campus during the spring, but the school has not made an official decision.

For students on campus, there will be social distance, along with limitations on meetings. Students are likely to be asked not to travel outside of the local area or to isolate themselves upon return.

Regarding teaching, Stanford said "we'll have to see online as the default teaching option,quot; even though in-person classes will be offered. Classes of more than 50 students are likely to have to go online, class schedules may need to be extended, and classes that can only be conducted in person may need to be offered multiple times throughout the year.

The Stanford announcement comes as schools across the Bay Area and the country try to plan for next year amid the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Nearby Santa Clara University was also planning in-person instruction in the fall, if health orders allow.

Meanwhile, the much larger systems at the University of California and California State University announced that remote learning would likely continue for most students in the fall.