STABS NY Officer protester in collar; Takes Gun & Shoots 2 Other Cops !! (Video)

Yesterday, three New York City police officers were attacked in an ambush in Brooklyn by a man who describes himself as a protester. The man, who is currently in critical condition, is being labeled a "hero,quot; by many on social media.

Two police officers were shot and another officer was stabbed during an ambush in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, New York police told MTO News.

Here is a video of the shooting:

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told the media that two officers were working at an anti-theft post on the corner of Church and Flatbush Avenues around 11:45 p.m. when a man armed with a knife casually approached and stabbed one of the policemen in the side of the neck.

A fight ensued and the police claim that the "protester,quot; managed to take a gun from one of the officers and shot two other policemen.

According to authorities, the two officers who were shot were New York police officers in the area who heard the shots and rushed to the scene. More shots were fired, police said.

When all was said and done, two policemen sustained gunshot wounds to the hand and the suspect was shot multiple times, Shea said.

The three officers were transferred to a nearby hospital and all are expected to survive.

The suspect is currently in critical condition at the hospital. While many are upset with their actions, others call the "protester,quot; a "hero,quot; and a "freedom fighter,quot;.