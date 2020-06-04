SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster is back – BGR

The SpaceX rocket that sent NASA astronauts into space finally returned to shore after a few days of crossing the ocean.

The booster, which was brand new when it launched, is the first commercial rocket to send NASA astronauts into space, making it a huge problem.

Crew Dragon will remain in space for at least a month, and perhaps several more before he returns to Earth.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule that transported NASA astronauts to the International Space Station is still in space. It will remain there for several months, and as the first commercial vehicle to take NASA astronauts into space, it is a piece of history.

But it's not the only piece of SpaceX hardware worthy of applause, as the company's Falcon 9 rocket that actually sent the crew into space successfully landed on Earth shortly after launch and has now been brought back home. How Space flight now Reports, the Falcon booster finally returned to shore on Tuesday, three days after launch.

The rocket, which achieved a soft landing on SpaceX's unmanned spacecraft after fulfilling its vital duty and pushing the Crew Dragon into space, was brought back to shore with a tugboat. When transporting a booster rocket that is stopped at its end, you need to be careful how fast you move, so the return trip takes some time.

Unlike many recent SpaceX launches, the Falcon 9 booster that was used in the NASA launch was brand new rather than a used rocket (or, as SpaceX calls it "flight tested,quot;). It had been decorated with NASA's iconic "worm,quot; logo as a nod to the space agency's historical history, and it's not immediately clear if the booster will see a second season in space, perhaps SpaceX will use it for one. of its many nearby Starlink satellites. missions, or if he will retire after making history.

The launch of Crew Dragon on Saturday was as good as NASA and SpaceX could have hoped. The weather cleared, avoiding a second delay in the mission, and things went smoothly. The spacecraft spent approximately a day on its way to the International Space Station and completed a successful docking maneuver on Sunday.

The astronaut duo of Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken boarded the space station where they were greeted by their space travel companions. The current inhabitants of the ISS were apparently satisfied with the Dragon of the crew, noting that it was like "a new car,quot;, which is an oddly specific but entirely understandable compliment.

NASA has yet to decide how long Hurley and Behnken will have aboard the ISS. The space agency wants the duo to do some scientific work while in space, but the Dragon of the crew can't be certified until they return to Earth safely.

SpaceX Falcon 9 and the Crew Dragon capsule, with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board, take off, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Home Launch, Cape Canaveral, United States Image Source: Chris O & # 39; Meara / AP / Shutterstock