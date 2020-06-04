SpaceX lands the same rocket for the fifth time [Updated]

9:50 pm ET Update: Just in time, a Falcon 9 rocket took off Wednesday night from Florida. Several minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and, for the first time, the same rocket landed for the fifth time. The view from the Just read the instructions The unmanned ship, with a better camera and internet connection, was quite good. The rocket descending at night lights up the ocean in brilliant blue before landing.

Meanwhile, the second stage advanced into orbit, deploying its payload of 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX has launched nine rockets this year.

Original publication: Just four days after NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken's historic launch to the International Space Station, SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Falcon 9 rocket.

The company plans to make its eighth general launch of Starlink Internet satellites in low Earth orbit. The 60 satellites, each weighing approximately 260 kg, will be placed in an orbit slightly above 200 km, and the satellites will then use boosters on board to raise their altitude to 550 km.

The launch from SpaceX's Space Launch Complex 40 platform, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, will take place at 9:25 pm ET (01:25 UTC Thursday).

On Tuesday, the autonomous drone Of course i still love you returned from the Demo-2 mission with the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, and the company has sent Just read the instructions to the landing area for the Starlink mission. This is the first time that SpaceX has used both landing craft in the Atlantic for operational missions.

The first stage for this mission has four pre-record flights: Telstar 18V and Iridium 8 satellite launches, as well as two Starlink missions.

Close-up of the octagrabber clinging to the base of the Falcon 9 vehicle as crews work to prepare to lift the vehicle and move it horizontally for transport to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station / Kennedy Space Center for further processing at launch. Trevor Mahlmann

This will be the second time SpaceX has attempted to fly a Falcon 9 first stage five times. During the first time the company attempted this in March, the rocket suffered an engine failure en route to orbit. Although the main mission was successful (despite the shutdown of one of its engines), the first stage was unable to make a drone landing. SpaceX then traced the problem back to a solution used to clean the engines between flights.

Wednesday's launch, then, will offer another chance for SpaceX to continue pushing the limit on reusable rockets. The company hopes to eventually fly each Falcon 9 in the first stage 10 times before retirement or a significant renovation.

The webcast below should start about 15 minutes before takeoff.