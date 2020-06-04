SpaceX Coverage Hits High Scores for Discovery and Science Channel – Up News Info

Discovery and Science Channel shot into the ratings stratosphere on May 30 with Live space launch: United States returns to space. The live special that recounted NASA's launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, became the No. 1 broadcast for the Discovery Channel, the highest-rated broadcast for the Science Channel and # 1 TV broadcast for the day through key demos.

The launch averaged a 2.44 P25-54 rating, with more than 4.7 million total viewers for Discovery. On the Science Channel, it earned a rating of 1.00 P25-54 and 1.31 million total viewers. Together they obtained a combined total of 7.21 million in the two-hour run time.

While many networks covered this historic moment, Discovery and the Science Channel brought viewers inside the launch by showing off the incredible achievements of those who made it possible. We spent almost a year documenting SpaceX's journey and offered incredible access at launch, as well as information from SpaceX Founder and Chief Engineer Elon Musk, "said Nancy Daniels, Director of Brand, Discovery and Factual." Viewers were able to experience this great moment in real time and listen to the ideas of former astronauts like Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg, active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur along with other faces known as Adam Savage and Mark Rober. "

Live space launch became the highest-rated L + 3 broadcast on Discovery since the premiere of Phelps vs. Shark and the highest-rated non-major stream in Discovery history on key demos. For Science Channel, the broadcast of the launch averaged a rating of 1.00 L + 3 P25-54 and 1.31 million total viewers, making it the highest rated Science Channel television broadcast recorded between P25-54.

Chris Jacobs hosted the live special that followed the launch of veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The event marked the first manned space mission to launch into orbit from the US. USA Since 2011. The event also featured notable figures and celebrities such as Olivia Munn, Simone Biles, Bill Nye, Mark Cuban, Clint Black, Lance Black, John Smoltz, Aaron Paul and Tony Hawk, among others. Before the event, Discovery and Science Channel aired the documentary NASA and SpaceX: journey to the future.