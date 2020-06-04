Sophie Ellis-Bextor assured that she is & # 39; well cared for & # 39; after a bicycle accident

Instagram

The murderer of & # 39; Murder on the dance floor & # 39; He is being inundated with messages of concern after sharing a photo of her sitting on a hospital bed with a bandage on her head and a large wound on her left arm.

Up News Info –

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor He has assured fans that he is "fine" after making public his hospitalization following a bicycle accident.

The hitmaker "Murder on the Dance Floor" took to Instagram on Wednesday June 3 to share a black and white photo of herself wearing a face mask while sitting on a hospital bed, with a bandage on her head as she raised the left. arm to show a big wound.

In the attached caption, the 41-year-old woman explained that she and her husband, a rocker Richard Jones, he had been pedaling down the River Thames in London on Tuesday night (June 2) when he lost control of his bike and fell to the ground.

Subsequently, Ellis-Bextor was inundated with messages of concern from fans, and has since updated her post to thank fans for her good wishes, while insisting that she will be fine.

Adding to his existing caption, he wrote: "Hello everyone. Thanks for all the lovely messages. I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank the amazing people who stopped by and helped (although the sympathy is very encouraging ) so don't worry, I'm fine and well cared for. Richard has been amazing and the children are being very sweet. Much love. "

<br />

The couple share five children, aged between one and 16 years.