Sonos Arc Soundbar Review: Excellent Atmos Surround Sound

The new Sonos Arc soundbar is perhaps the biggest flexion of the company's design, engineering, and technology advancements we've seen so far.

While the $ 399 Beam was aimed directly at the mass market of people looking to improve the dull, dull sound coming from their TV speakers, the $ 799 Arc represents the pinnacle of what Sonos can do in the living room. to be. I suspect it will also be the introduction for many people of Dolby Atmos audio at home. 4K TVs are everywhere, but many people may be more reluctant to invest in sound beyond their $ 200 Vizio soundbar. Listening to the Arc will make you want to have it. It's a reminder that despite Sonos venturing into services, voice AI, and the evolution of its platform, it still knows how to make great speakers.

However, it's important to note at the top that, to get the most out of the Arc, you'll need to buy a TV in the past two years. Sonos chose a key design to put just one HDMI port on the Arc, which means you'll need a TV that can send Atmos through its HDMI ARC port to hear the most complete surround sound possible. If you have a TV from before 2017, you may not be able to send Atmos via HDMI, and you can't connect an Atmos device like an Apple TV directly to Sonos. This was a limitation in our tests: the 2016 LG B6 OLED in Nilay's media room can't send Atmos through its HDMI port, and Sonos sent him a newer Sony TV so he could test Atmos on the Arc.

That said, the latest 4K TVs should be able to send Atmos audio from apps like Netflix to the soundbar through the HDMI ARC port on the TV. And the very Newer models from LG, Sony, and others have an updated version of HDMI ARC called eARC (improved Audio Return Channel), which offers more bandwidth, faster data transfer, and supports lossless Atmos from Blu-ray players. eARC also syncs audio and video signals automatically, eliminating the little lip sync issues I've sometimes come across when sending surround sound signals to the Beam and Vizio Soundbar that I own, too. Sonos includes an HDMI to optical adapter in the box, but it loses Atmos entirely if you use optical audio, so I really don't know why someone would bother.

Good material Excellent powerful and immersive sound.

Works well as a music speaker, too

eARC means you are ready for the future Bad things Some TVs cannot pass Atmos through ARC, and there is no HDMI transfer

Surround sound may not work well in large rooms

Trueplay tuning available only on iPhone and iPad

If you have been looking at the Arc, you may already be familiar with much of this terminology. It's a soundbar intended for home theater enthusiasts who, for whatever reason, aren't interested in taking full advantage of ceiling speakers and a full 7.1 surround experience. If that's you, I think Arc offers a phenomenal audio experience for its price. You just have to make sure that your TV is capable of unlocking that potential. It is a strange limitation; At this price, it's reasonable to wait an HDMI step so you can experience Atmos without having to upgrade your TV.

The bow is a very Wide sound bar that is clearly intended to be combined with large televisions. At 45 inches long (a 10-inch gain over the playback bar), it takes up almost the entire width of my TV stand and is almost as wide as the 55-inch TV I've been using it with. When it comes to tight spaces in a small apartment, the Beam is much easier to install. The Arc is wall mountable and when in this orientation automatically adjusts frequencies and reduces bass resonance to prevent vibrations. room. The outer shell is plastic with a matte finish, but none of that feels cheap. The clean, perforated design, Sonos drilled 76,000 holes in the thing, refocusing on style rather than materials. The black bow I've been using looks fantastic under my TV. Sonos is also selling a white one, but even without seeing it in person, I know it would seem too annoying to me. Nothing should take your eyes off what's on the TV screen.

At the top is the usual set of Sonos capacitive controls. The status LED light on the Arc automatically reduces its brightness based on the ambient light in the room so you don't get annoying, but you can also turn it off entirely. On the back is the HDMI port and an Ethernet connector if you find Wi-Fi performance lacking, but I had no problem using it on my 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

Used by its solitaire without a Sub or surround speaker, the Arc can serve as an Atmos 5.0.2 system: that means it has five horizontal channels (left, left surround, center, right surround, right) and the two upward speakers that They shoot that reflect the sound of your ceiling for that sense of height and presence that is the hallmark of Dolby Atmos. This is what makes it sound like the sound is happening around you rather than just coming from the front or the back. Adding the Sonos Sub to the mix allows the Arc to unload the low frequencies and focus entirely on the highs and mids for a more complete overall experience. As for the surrounds, you can use virtually any pair of matching speakers from the Sonos lineup (excluding motion). Sonos recommends the One SL speakers for this purpose, but you can use two Play: 5s or even two of the Sonos / Ikea Symfonisk lamp speakers as surround back sound. The only rule is that you cannot mix two different speakers; they have to be two of the same product.

Here's the full rundown of the audio formats Arc supports:

Dolby Atmos

TrueHD (for external Blu-ray players)

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital

DTS and multichannel LPCM remain absent from that list. Sonos has long refused to adopt DTS, so that no longer surprises me. Frankly, I never find myself missing it. But the lack of multichannel LPCM means you won't get surround sound from the Nintendo Switch or many PC games, and some potential Arc buyers aren't happy with this omission. Fortunately, there is good news: The latter will come in a future software update for Arc. Sonos doesn't say exactly when customers can expect it, but the commitment to adding LPCM is there.

If you're ever unsure what type of audio Arc is currently playing, you can check the "About My System,quot; section of the Sonos app. For Atmos content, you'll also see an indicator on the Now Playing screen.

We tested the Arc in two ways: only in an apartment and paired with a Sonos Sub in a medium-sized basement media room that also has a traditional Atmos 5.1.2 surround system with ceiling speakers.

And the Arc more than impressed, in fact, paired with the Sub, the Arc delivered sound as immersive as the multi-speaker Atmos system. If you didn't know the Arc was bouncing off the ceiling and back wall, you would easily believe there were speakers there. Compared to the traditional Atmos system, the Arc sounded different – It is definitely tuned to deliver a very strong dialogue, and it is still a soundbar, so the overall left / right sound stage is not that wide, but it offers a surround effect that is easily convincing. Take the opening scene of Baby Driver: There seemed to be cars flying across the screen, helicopters overhead and sirens buzzing. Mission: Impossible – FalloutThe final scene of the helicopter was equally immersive. The Arc with a Sub is expensive, $ 1,498 when purchased together, but compared to the cost and complexity of a standard receiver and at least seven speakers with two installed on the roof, it's more than enough.

But if you don't have a room that's essentially a flat box, the Arc's ability to bounce sound disappears: In a large open living room with a double-height ceiling, the Arc really doesn't offer any immersive experiences. That's not a hit, the thing is designed to bounce sound off walls, but be aware of that limitation.

TO completely To optimize the Arc's sound based on your living room, you'll need to run the company's Trueplay tuning feature, but this is only available on iPhone or iPad. I wish the built-in microphones could make some automatic adjustments to the sound profile in the same way as the Sonos Move, but that's not an option with the Arc. Since the room (and even the height of its ceilings) is so influential, walking and waving your phone still gives Sonos better readings to use.

I also tested the Arc in my Brooklyn apartment in a separate configuration with no Sub. Like Nilay's LG, my TCL P-Series Roku TV is a few years old right now and can't get Atmos through its HDMI ARC port, so the best thing Arc could do for me was Dolby Digital Plus. But even then, the sound output was a noticeable improvement from Playbar and absolutely defeats the Beam. With eight woofers and three tweeters, the Arc offers a rich and wide sound stage. And since my place has low ceilings and nearby walls surrounding the soundbar, the surround effect was compelling. Despite not having Sub, I still found the bottom end to be loud and loud; something else, and my neighbors would probably get mad. There is a nighttime sound mode to reduce the volume and force of the arc if you don't want to disturb anyone, and also a speech enhancement function to emphasize dialogue. I never found the latter necessary, as the voices come through the center channel very clearly.

Arc retains many Beam features, including built-in microphones for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Apple's AirPlay 2 is also supported. In my experience, I have found these features to be primarily useful for listening to music, and even then I often ignore them entirely. For non-TV audio, my instinct is still to use the Sonos app on my phone, or to use a different device if I want to interact with a voice assistant.

Speaking of the Sonos app, Arc, along with the new Sonos Five and the revamped Sub, are the first products designed for the new "S2,quot; update that Sonos will release for its speakers this month. There's a new Sonos app to go with it, though it looks and works a lot like the old one. Sonos says this S2 platform opens up new possibilities for high-resolution sound and other future features. You can only use Arc with the new Sonos app, not the previous version that will remain available for older Sonos devices. If you're confused, the company has a big FAQ about the update here. The key takeaway is, unless you have very old Sonos products in your system, your current speakers will get the S2 update.

The Sonos Arc is a success from a performance standpoint, but the experience you get will largely depend on what TV you have. It is an unfortunate home theater reality that you will have to spend time checking your TV settings so that this $ 800 soundbar receives the correct audio signal and sounds its best. But if you have a TV that supports Atmos via HDMI ARC, and if that TV is in a room in a conventional way, Arc offers surround sound that will help you enhance your favorite movies and TV shows far beyond the Beam of lower price. It's the Atmos soundbar to beat if you're invested in the Sonos ecosystem. And even for those who aren't yet, Arc is easy to recommend as a starting point.