Sofia Richie shows Scott Disick what's missing in Livincool Two Piece

Sofia Richie is showing Scott Disick what she's missing now that the two are separated when the 21-year-old flaunted her curves in a Livincool two-piece swimsuit. Sofia posted the photos on Instagram, where she has 6.4 million followers, and Livincool picked it up and republished it in a slide album. Sofia looked beautiful in the photos that were captured in Beverly Hills, California, and showed the natural beauty of Sofia as she posed outside with a backdrop of lush landscapes behind her.

Sofia wore minimal makeup and looked directly at the camera. She wore the white Lolita bikini with red trim on the top and bottom. The bikini top is a round neck crop top with red trim around the neckline, the sleeves, and the bottom of the top. Although the top looks like a T-shirt, it is made of swimming material, so those who wear the bikini are perfect for water activities or enjoying a sports game in the sand. Whether playing frisbee or volleyball, the Lolita Bikini Crop Top provides more coverage than a standard bikini. The upper part features the embroidered "Livincool,quot; logo on the front.

Lolita backdrops also feature bold red border as well as embroidered Lolita logo on the back.

You can see the photo slideshow of Sofia Richie in the Lolita bikini that costs around $ 75 for the top and bottom of each.

Sofia has been receiving a lot of media attention since her separation from Scott Disick. The two were together for several years after their breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. Sofia has appeared on the reality series. keeping up with the Kardashians But he made it clear before the season 18 premiere that he was going to focus on his own acting and modeling career and that he wouldn't be on the show as much.

What do you think of Sofia Richie's Lolita bikini? Do you think Scott Disick misses Sofia?

