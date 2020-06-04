Snubs, registrations and diversity gains: Up News Info

The BAFTA TV and TV Craft Awards stemmed from his coronavirus dream today as nominations for the delayed events were unveiled, taking place virtually on July 31 and July 17, respectively.

As is customary with award nominations, the list of those acknowledged sparked a number of discussion points, as well as the traditional celebrations of those named on the list. Let's look at some of the most important issues.

Slights

There were a couple of notable missing from the nomination list, including the Christmas Day comedy by James Corden and Ruth Jones on the BBC. Gavin and Stacey. It was the highest rated program on British television in a decade, but there was no place for it in the category of best comedy, although it did appear among the contenders of unmissable moment, which is voted by the public.

The other show that raised his eyebrows with his absence was Duty fulfillment. From World Productions, the creators of Bodyguard, is a huge hit with UK viewers, but only managed one nomination, again in the must-see category.

Record nods for Sky and Netflix

It was a good day for Sky and Netflix, owned by Comcast. The former garnered 25 nominations, fueled by his original drama Chernobyl, who turned into 14 nods alone. The nuclear disaster series, co-produced by HBO, is now the most nominated show in BAFTA TV Awards history along with Kill Eva.

Netflix garnered 24 nominations, increasing to 34 when it includes co-productions in which it participates, such as The end of the fucking world. As expected, The crown It was popular with BAFTA juries, garnering seven nominations, including best drama series. Netflix believes its performance this year is the best so far.

Diversity gains

The Up News Info had eight BAME nominees in the performance categories, which was an increase of almost 167% in the three diverse nominees in 2019. About 36% of the total BAFTA performance nominees came from different origins, representing 14% last year and 5% in 2015. That is progress for an organization that came under fire for white actor nominations at this year's Film Awards.

Among the talented BAME artists who made the TV award list in 2020 were Ncuti Gatwa for his turn at Sex educationwhile Naomi Ackie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The end of the fucking world.

HBO benefits from the rule change

BAFTA toyed with its rules this year, allowing the shows to come in even if they didn't premiere in Britain, the key qualifier being that creative control over the show must rest in the UK. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this was HBO, which gained recognition for Chernobyl and documentary Leaving Neverland among his 30 nominations.

BAFTA believes that changing the rule may also have been a factor in increasing the number of entries. There were 517 submissions this year, compared to 504 in 2019.