Small ISP cancels data limits permanently after reviewing pandemic usage

The coronavirus pandemic caused large ISPs to put data limits on hold for a few months, but a small ISP goes one step further and cancels arbitrary monthly limits permanently. Antietam Broadband, which serves Washington County, Maryland, announced Friday that it "has permanently removed limits on broadband data usage for all customers," retroactive to mid-March, when the company temporarily suspended rates. due to excess data.

The decision to permanently abandon the limit was made in part due to "the learning from the COVID-19 pandemic as more people worked and learned remotely," Antietam explained. "During this period, customers moved to broadband packages that more accurately reflected their broadband needs." Like most other ISPs, Antietam charges different prices based on speed levels measured in bits per second, with Antietam's announced download speeds ranging up to 1Gbps.

"These are uncertain times. We feel the need to give customers as much certainty as possible about their bill," Antietam President Brian Lynch said in the press release. "Removing limits on data usage means that customers will know the exact amount of their broadband bill each month."

US residents have been using more Internet data in their homes since mid-March, when the pandemic caused offices and schools to close. "Since the pandemic began, we have seen as much increase in broadband use as we would generally see over the course of a year," said Lynch. Antietam said it has responded to increasing usage "by adding backhaul, server capacity, and local nodes."

Antietam imposed its data limit in 2015, charging a surplus fee of $ 10 for each additional 50GB block. Monthly data limits ranged from 500GB to 1.5TB per month, except for a gigabit fiber plan that already included unlimited data, according to an article in Stop the Cap.

Comcast, AT,amp;T dropped the limits, but not permanently

The two largest US home internet providers. USA Those who impose monthly data limits are Comcast and AT,amp;T. Both companies suspended their data limits for the pandemic in March, initially saying the upgrade to unlimited data would take two months and expire on May 13. Comcast and AT,amp;T extended the data cap holiday until June 30, but they have not promised to extend it further or get rid of the caps permanently.

ISPs apply data limits primarily to increase revenue instead of managing congestion. Comcast says it imposes a data limit to ensure "fairness,quot; among its customers, but it coincidentally does not impose the data limit in the Northeastern United States, where Comcast faces stiff competition from the FiOS service with no fiber limit until Verizon home.

Comcast has boasted that its network has enough capacity to handle the pandemic-related increase in broadband use, even without usage limits, but that fact likely won't play a role in whether Comcast finally re-enforces the limit. Comcast and other ISPs temporarily abandoned the boundaries to avoid a public relations problem during the pandemic; once the crisis is over, they will be tempted to restart the data cap revenue stream, especially in regions where they do not face significant competition.