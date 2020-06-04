Small brush fire erupts in Hacienda Heights – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Firefighters were able to control a forest fire that broke out in the Turnbull Canyon area of ​​Hacienda Heights on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at approximately 2 a.m. in the Skyline Drive and Turnbull Canyon Road area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department teams responded with a ground and air attack, and by 4:30 a.m., they had stopped the advance of the fire, keeping it on 3½ acres.

Turnbull Canyon Road was closed. There were no houses threatened and there was no news of any evacuation.

As of 5 a.m., the fire was 70 percent contained, with crews working to obtain full containment and clean up any potential hot spots.

The Whittier Police Department also assisted in the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.