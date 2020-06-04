Slave Play Team Pledges $ 10G to Bailout Fund, Challenges Broadway – Up News Info

Jeremy O. Harris' creative team and producers " Slave play They have donated $ 10,000 to the National Bailout Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter, and they have challenged others in the theater community to do the same. "Our stages are dark, but the resources we have can be used on the world stage now," says part of a statement issued by Slave play on social media.

"For too long, we have been witnessing how black bodies become objects to consume and destroy by agents of white supremacy, as blacks have been forced to fight for their right to be," the statement begins. then). "This week, across the country, black voices have screamed as one to say 'enough is enough.' The creative team and producers of Slave play standing up with voices around the world to say "Black lives matter" with the recognition that the work we can and have done on Broadway is very different from the work being done on the ground today. "

Related story The Los Angeles Police Chief rejects the city's "ambitious" $ 150 million budget cuts for police; Funds for communities of color

Slave play, who ended her 17-week Broadway engagement on January 19, made the donation to the National Rescue Fund yesterday.

Since last weekend, several Broadway productions have pledged support for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protesters. In a video shared on Twitter last weekend, Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said: "That we have not yet firmly stated the indisputable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced the systemic racism and white supremacy of our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part, "adding that Hamilton "It does not exist without the black and brown artists who created, revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music and language of hip hop. It does not exist without the brilliant black and brown artists of our cast, crew and production team. that bring this story to life every time it is presented. "

Other productions that promise support and encouraging donations to Black Lives Matter and other organizations include Hadestown, what the Constitution means to me, Moulin Rouge! and Company, as well as the New York Theater Workshop of Off Broadway, Second Stage and Playwrights Horizons, among others.

Here is the Slave play statement and a taste of other Broadway support programs:

On behalf of the entire family of the Constitution, we have donated $ 6,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) to fight continued racism, inequality, and violence against blacks in the United States. Join us if you can: https://t.co/e1ZoVseKwN pic.twitter.com/dA00JLI2GQ – What the Constitution means to me (@constitutionbwy) May 31, 2020

After seeing the incredible leadership of @constitutionbwy the producers and I looted the funds we had raised for the awards season and donated to @NationalBailOut. 2 We challenge other shows / institutions to do the same, read the letter below. Xx https://t.co/L7qVZgQGSb – Former Broadway playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) June 4, 2020