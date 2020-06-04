Slack partners with Amazon to take on Microsoft teams

Slack is partnering with Amazon in a multi-year deal that means all Amazon employees will start using Slack. The deal comes just as Slack faces increased competition from Microsoft teams, and you'll also see Slack migrate its voice and video calling features to Amazon's Chime platform along with broader adoption of Amazon Web Services (AWS). .

Amazon's deployment of Slack to all of its employees is a big part of the deal, thanks to a company-wide agreement. However, it's not immediately clear how many of Amazon's 840,000 employees will use Slack. As of today, Slack's largest customer has been IBM, which is deploying Slack among its 350,000 employees.

While Slack has long used AWS to power parts of its chat application, it is now committed to using Amazon's cloud services as its preferred partner for storage, computing, database, security, analytics, machine learning, and future collaboration features. The deal means that we are unlikely to see Slack turn to Microsoft's Azure cloud services or Google Cloud to power parts of their service for the foreseeable future.

"We haven't used Azure," says Brad Armstrong, vice president of business and corporate development at Slack, in an interview with The edge. "The vast majority of our service has always been running on AWS." Armstrong says Slack is "unlikely,quot; to seek to use Azure in the future.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The move to Amazon Chime for Slack voice and video calls is also an important part of the deal. Voice and video conferencing is a particular weakness of Slack compared to Microsoft teams, but this new integration should mean that it will be vastly improved in the future. Slack has already started the migration and is looking for new features. "For now, we're only focused on propping up the back end," Armstrong says. "Because Chime has additional features, we want the mobile experience to include video, which is not today. We are also looking at the transcript."

Slack and Amazon also promise better product integration and interoperability for features like AWS Chatbot, a service that eliminates Slack channel alerts for AWS instances. In the coming months, Slack and AWS will improve their Amazon AppFlow integration to support two-way data transfer between AWS services and Slack channels.

All of these integration points and Slack's embrace of Amazon are designed to make the chat app that much more attractive to business customers. Slack has been steadily growing its corporate business, despite Microsoft's big push with Teams recently. It's a point CEO Stewart Butterfield has wanted to emphasize in recent interviews, even if he believes Microsoft is "insanely concerned with killing,quot; Slack.

"The future of business software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workflow collaboration tools," Butterfield says in a statement today. "The strategic partnership with AWS enables both companies to scale to meet demand and deliver enterprise-grade offerings to our customers."

It is an agreement that will benefit both Amazon and Slack. Amazon gains a significant partner for AWS and its Chime platform, and Slack gains AWS reliability and security with a better voice and video calling service that supports its service.

The association also talks about the core of how Slack has managed to win over companies. Slack has opted for partnerships and integrations with a variety of rival software and cloud providers, and hasn't always tried to build those features on its own app. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield mentioned the value of that integration in a lengthy interview about The Vergecast last month.

Slack's main rival Microsoft is also trying to attract developers and improve application support on Microsoft teams, but the company's tightest integrations remain the Office suite of Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint. and more. Microsoft has also bundled Teams as part of its Office 365 subscription, enticing companies to use communications software over Slack and other rivals. Microsoft teams recently reached 75 million daily active users, a huge leap even since the start of the pandemic.

Slack's approach seems to be working, especially for companies that don't rely so heavily on Microsoft's productivity apps. Slack reported his earnings today, revealing more than 122,000 paid customers, an increase of 28 percent year-over-year. More than 750,000 organizations are now using a free or paid subscription plan, compared to 660,000 at the end of the last quarter.

Butterfield describes Slack's last quarter as "phenomenal," with revenue growth of 50 percent year-over-year. Slack broke a user record in March, just as many companies began directing employees to work from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We believe that the long-term impact of the three months and the count of working from home in the way we work is generational in magnitude," says Butterfield. "This will continue to catalyze adoption for the new category of channel-based messaging platforms we created and for which we remain the only enterprise-level offering."

Update, June 4, 5:55 p.m. ET: Updated article with comments from an interview with Slack.