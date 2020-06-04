Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor announce reopening dates – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– On Thursday, Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor officials announced the theme park and water park reopening dates.

Authorities say they are following Governor Greg Abbott's reopening guidelines for amusement parks and that they will begin operating both parks in "preview mode,quot;, operating at reduced attendance levels.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will reopen first on June 18 and Six Flags Over Texas will reopen on June 19.

During the 3- and 4-day preview phase, the parks will only be open to members and season pass holders. The parks will gradually increase attendance levels and will be open to all guests throughout the month.

With the reopening come new security measures and hygiene protocols. Park management says the procedures will be adjusted as necessary to ensure compliance with state recommendations.

"The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have implemented are designed to create a safe environment for everyone," said Steve Martindale, president of Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor. Park.

When the parks reopen, each will use an online reservation system to control the volume of the park, scheduling visitor visits by day and amazing arrival times.

There will also be a temperature detection system for park visitors at the front door. And along with the workers, guests will be asked to wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth; if they don't have one, there will be masks available at the front door. Masks will not be required on slides, water rides, or pools.

In addition to social distancing on the park grounds, visitors will also be spaced at rides, with guests separated by rows and / or empty seats on roller coasters, rides and attractions.

Capacity indoors and at some attractions, such as Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements, but guests will be allowed to ride a tube with family / group members, but are allowed It will allow you to share a tube with those who are not at your immediate party.

Six Flags has also added multiple alcohol-based hand wash and hand sanitizer stations in all parks and says team members frequently disinfect and disinfect high contact points.

Guests can start making reservations today and will be contacted electronically (either by email, text message, or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intention to visit.