Signal messaging app will now erase people's faces during protests – BGR

Signal app downloads have increased significantly in the United States, as protesters have been looking for end-to-end encrypted chat apps to secure their communications.

Signal also announced a new security feature, a tool that can automatically detect and blur faces in photos in support of current protests against racism in the United States and abroad.

The face blur feature is available in the latest Signal update, and the app can be installed on iPhone and Android.

Messaging apps that offer end-to-end encryption increase in popularity during protests. These are apps that can hide chats from anyone browsing through a phone, software backups, cloud data, and user account information obtained from tech companies. End-to-end encryption allows only the two parties in the conversation to see the content of the chat, and some of these applications also offer password protection. Apple's iMessage is end-to-end encrypted, just like Facebook's WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

Telegram increased its popularity among protesters in Hong Kong last summer, and now is the time for Signal to shine in the US. USA, where more and more people have been downloading it since the George Floyd protests began last week.

Protests against police brutality were met with even more police brutality, and some people were arrested without cause. This may explain why protesters might be interested in switching to apps that can protect communications and don't collect as much useful metadata about users. The signal qualifies.

Services that monitor app downloads, such as App Anie and Apptopia, noted an increase in Signal downloads. Last weekend, the app was installed 37,000 times, Mashable reports. That is a record for the application. Additionally, the app was downloaded 121,000 times in the US alone. USA Since May 25, the report notes.

One of the advantages of the application over others is that Signal does not collect other data about the user. Comparatively, your WhatsApp chat backups that can be stored in a cloud would not be encrypted. The following tweet from 2016 shows what kind of data Signal was able to provide when the company responded to a "citation from the Eastern District of Virginia." Signal could only provide information to authorities about the date and time a user registered with Signal and the last date the user accessed it.

Signal also offers support for ephemeral messages, which means you can configure your messages to disappear.

The company announced a new feature on Wednesday, and that's a tool that automatically blurs faces in photos. "One immediate thing seems clear: 2020 is a pretty good year to cover your face," Signal explained in a blog post, adding that he supports protests against racism:

Right now, people around the world are marching and protesting racism and police brutality, outraged by the most recent police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. At Signal, we support people who have taken to the streets to make their voices heard. We believe that something in the United States must change, and even if we don't know exactly how, we support and trust the people who organize themselves across the country to solve it.

Face blur tools are built into the latest version for Android and iOS, and it will detect faces and automatically blur them. Some of them may be missing, but users will have a way to manually blur them. All processing is done on the device and no data is output from the phone.

Protesters demonstrate in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles. Image source: Richard Vogel / AP / Shutterstock