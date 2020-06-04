Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest Dhoop single is the perfect blocking hymn

We've already seen Siddhant Chaturvedi's rap skills in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Now he has made the most of his free time to release his first single, Dhoop. In collaboration with DAWgeek, who composed and edited Dhoop, Siddhant worked magic with his writing and voice skills.

Shot at home, Dhoop is a perfect ode to the moment the world is facing right now. The song begins with Siddhant singing about how he decided to sunbathe one day when he had nothing to do. He realized that the sun still shines on the empty roads when everyone is locked up at home. Grateful for the sunlight that falls on each city, town and village, Dhoop will leave you with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart.

Vibrating with the melody, here is Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhoop that will make you open those closed windows of your heart and home while enjoying this looped song.