Sheriff: Pedestrian Beaten, Killed in Columbia Heights – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Anoka County officials say a man was beaten and killed while walking on a highway Wednesday night.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Central Avenue in Columbia Heights. A third non-involved person who passed through the scene reported the incident.

At the scene, officers discovered that a Toyota Camry hit a man on the road in the northbound lanes of Central Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota driver, a 21-year-old man from Columbia Heights, has stopped and is cooperating with police. The northbound lanes of Central Avenue were temporarily closed.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.