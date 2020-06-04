Sheriff: 29-year-old woman killed, child injured in Sherburne Co. accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Sherburne County authorities say a 29-year-old woman died and her son was injured after a car accident Wednesday morning in Clear Lake.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. on US Highway 10. USA

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as Kayla Michelle Phaneuf, was traveling east on Highway 10 when his vehicle pulled off the road and issued a sign.

Authorities say Phaneuf was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 3-year-old son was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.