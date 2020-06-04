Sharpton Says "We Are Going to Make America Great for Everyone" – Up News Info

George Floyd was remembered by family and friends at a funeral Thursday that mixed poignant memories and humorous moments in his life with calls for genuine social justice.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, speaking to a multitude of family members, friends, and political leaders, told mourners that "for those who have agendas other than justice, this family will not allow George to be used as an accessory."

Speaking of props, "I've never seen anyone hold a Bible like that (and) I've been preaching since I was a kid," Sharpton said in a veiled reference to President Trump. "If he is looking, I would like him to open that Bible and come to Ecclesiastes 3:" For each season, there is a moment. "I would like him to understand what time it is."

"They will talk about making America great," said the reverend. "Great for whom and when?"

"We are going to make America great for everyone."

"We will organize ourselves in the coming months. We will be guided by the Floyd family. We will be guided by the Garner family. And it's not just about who's in the White House, it's also about the state house. "

Celebrities at the monument included Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and Ludicrous.