Senators criticize AT,amp;T for not having HBO Max with data limits

Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CO) have written a letter to AT,amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson, criticizing the company's decision to exempt broadcast data. HBO Max count for AT,amp;T mobile customers' data caps. The practice is known as a zero rating, and has been a contentious topic in the telecommunications industry for years. The letter follows AT & T's recent confirmation to The edge that HBO Max data would not count towards AT,amp;T mobile data limits.

AT,amp;T is able to do this thanks to the reversal of the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality protections that prohibited companies, among other things, from giving preferential treatment to their own data streams. The loss of those protections in 2018 opened the door to a zero rating.

The FCC's rollback of net neutrality protections gave the green light to companies like AT,amp;T

While it may seem like a benefit, the concern with a zero rating is that it hurts the competition. It means that while HBO Max, which is operated by AT,amp;T subsidiary WarnerMedia, will not use data from AT & T's mobile customer data plans, other streaming services like Disney Plus and Netflix will. In theory, that could incentivize customers to watch HBO Max content instead of content from other service providers, an option AT,amp;T makes even more tempting thanks to the combination of free access to HBO Max with some wireless, internet plans. and TV.

"This practice of allowing one arm of your company to,quot; pay "another arm of your company for preferential treatment attempts to mask its true impact," the senators said in the letter. "The Trump FCC may have destroyed critical network neutrality protections, but AT,amp;T has a responsibility to avoid any policy or practice that hurts consumers and stifles competition."

AT,amp;T reportedly has a policy of not counting the use of HBO Max, which is owned by AT,amp;T, against AT,amp;T customer data limits. The Trump FCC may have gutted #Network neutralityBut AT,amp;T still has a responsibility to avoid policies that harm consumers and stifle competition. https://t.co/QKJ5Hjkktr – Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 4, 2020

HBO Max is taking advantage of AT & T's "sponsored data,quot; program, an AT,amp;T executive said The edge. That program allows users to stream content from partners who then pay AT,amp;T for the transmitted data rather than count towards a customer's data limit. But HBO Max is finally paying AT,amp;T Mobility for the data used, which means AT,amp;T is paying itself for the exemption and giving its customers a free benefit that could give HBO Max an advantage over the competition.

Senators have asked Stephenson to respond to the letter and explain why AT,amp;T is doing this before June 25. You can read the full letter below: