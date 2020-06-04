Senate Moves Toward Michael Pack Confirmation To Lead Broadcast Agency – Up News Info

The Senate moved to confirm President Donald Trump's candidate to head the global media agency that oversees the Voice of America.

Michael Pack, a documentary filmmaker, would serve as CEO of the US Global Media Agency. USA, which also awards grants to foreign media such as Radio Free Europe and Middle East Broadcasting Networks. The Senate voted 53-39 to end debate on his nomination, with Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) Voting with the Republicans. A final vote is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Other Democrats, led by Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), opposed his confirmation, while Pack's nonprofit Public Media Lab is under investigation by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

On the Senate floor Thursday, Menéndez used graphics to describe claims that Pack used donations from Public Media Lab, for his own benefit.

"Given his alleged use of a small nonprofit for personal enrichment, can we trust that he will not use the massive resources of the United States government to cover his own pockets?"

Pack did not immediately respond to requests for comment from his production company.

But opponents of his nomination fear that Pack will bow to Trump's wishes, as the president has been criticizing his criticism of Voice of America. He has accused the exit of being "disgusting to our country" in its coverage, while the White House accused it of spreading Chinese propaganda in its coverage of the coronavirus crisis.

VOA Director Amanda Bennett, however, dismissed the criticism and described how they have captured all sides of the coronavirus pandemic story.

Trump has lobbied Senate Republicans to advance the Pack nomination, which has been lingering for two years.

Pack has collaborated with Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, on documentary projects. Pack also directed a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, which debuted last month.

At his confirmation hearing last year, Pack was asked about the issue of maintaining independence from the White House's wishes.

"The entire agency is based on the belief that reporters are independent, that no political influence tells them how to report the news and what to say," Pack said. "Without that confidence, I think, the agency is completely weakened."

CNBC reported last year that at least $ 1.6 million from its nonprofit organization, Public Media Lab, went to its company, Manifold Productions.