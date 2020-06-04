Selma Blair and the 8-year-old son celebrate the George Floyd Memorial

Instagram

Selma Blair He has shared his "pain and concern" after the death of George Floyd last week.

The 47-year-old "Legally Blonde"The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she had a memorial for the African-American man, who was killed by white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, along with his eight-year-old son Arthur.

The couple "stayed outside for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to think about what George Floyd means to each of us from where we are," with the duration of the tribute reflecting the same amount of time Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with the murder of Floyd. . he knelt on Floyd's neck until he died.

In his long statement, Blair promised to "defend" African Americans and that he intends to do "everything he can to be an active ally in the fight against systemic racism."

"We finally looked at each other after this 8-minute, 46-second memorial, and (Arthur) said 'you wouldn't live if that happened to me' (sic)," he shared. "And he's mostly right. But I would defend people like him for the rest of my life. I would dedicate my life to fostering a better future."

"That is what I want for the present and the future of our lives. Black lives," the actress continued. "When I searched the internet, I saw what we expected at least … some justice … all 4 police officers have been charged with #justiceforgeorgefloyd."

After Floyd's death, there have been protests around the world supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to racial injustice.

Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, shares Arthur with her ex-boyfriend of the fashion designer, Jason Bleick.