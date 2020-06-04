Selma Blair and her son honor George Floyd with an 8-minute, 46-second memorial

Selma Blair took Instagram to share how she and her son, Arthurthey are honoring George Floyd.

The 47-year-old actress said they "stood outside for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to think about what George Floyd means to each of us from where we are."

"What he represents too," he added. "After a conversation again today about race and fear and, sometimes, insurmountable financial challenges, of black lives … we finally looked at each other after this 8:46 memorial, and he said: & # 39; No would you live if that happened. & # 39; "

Blair said her 8-year-old son "is very right." However, he said he would dedicate his life to fighting injustice.

"But I would defend people like him for the rest of my life," he continued. "I would dedicate my life to fostering a better future. That is what I want for the present and the future of our lives. Black lives. This is what black mothers live with. Children, fathers and friends. Black lives. And This Pain and concern have led me to recognize and do everything possible to be an active ally in the fight against systemic racism. When I searched the Internet, I saw what we expected at least … some justice … the 4 policemen have been charged. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. "