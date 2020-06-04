Selma Blair and her son honor George Floyd with an 8-minute, 46-second memorial

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit
Selma Blair took Instagram to share how she and her son, Arthurthey are honoring George Floyd.
The 47-year-old actress said they "stood outside for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to think about what George Floyd means to each of us from where we are."
"What he represents too," he added. "After a conversation again today about race and fear and, sometimes, insurmountable financial challenges, of black lives … we finally looked at each other after this 8:46 memorial, and he said: & # 39; No would you live if that happened. & # 39; "
Blair said her 8-year-old son "is very right." However, he said he would dedicate his life to fighting injustice.
"But I would defend people like him for the rest of my life," he continued. "I would dedicate my life to fostering a better future. That is what I want for the present and the future of our lives. Black lives. This is what black mothers live with. Children, fathers and friends. Black lives. And This Pain and concern have led me to recognize and do everything possible to be an active ally in the fight against systemic racism. When I searched the Internet, I saw what we expected at least … some justice … the 4 policemen have been charged. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. "
Floyd died on May 25 at the hands of the police. Derek Chauvin He pinned Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and was arrested. He faces one count of second-degree murder, as well as charges of second-degree murder and second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest:J.A. Kueng, Thomas lane and Tou Thao—They face charges of aiding and abetting second degree killings and homicides. They have also been arrested and dismissed.
In a report, the Hennepin County medical examiner listed Floyd's death form as a homicide and his cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law suppression, restraint, and neck compression."
Many celebrities have been calling for justice and attending protests around the world. In addition, several stars attend a memorial service for Floyd Thursday at the Trask Word and Worship Center in Minneapolis at North Central University.
According to NBC News, a second memorial service will be held in North Carolina on Saturday. In addition, the news organization reported that a visit to Floyd's body will take place Monday at Fountain of Grace Church in Houston, followed by a funeral on Tuesday.