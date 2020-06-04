Selena Gomez invites black leaders to use her Instagram to spread her messages

WENN

The former Disney star welcomes civil rights leaders to take over his Instagram account that has garnered more than 178 million followers in an attempt to help combat racial injustice.

Selena Gomez He invited civil rights leaders to take over his Instagram account and use the platform to protest racism and police brutality.

The 27-year-old pop star has decided that he is not the right person to talk about Black Lives Matter issues, so he has recruited academics and activists to offer his fans and followers information about the problems that have caused major global protests in last. week.

The "Come & Get It" singer, who shut down her official website and social media channels during the day earlier this week to support the Blackout Tuesday movement, visited Instagram on Thursday to voice her intention, writing: "I have I've been struggling to find the right things to say to spread the word about this important moment in history. After thinking about the best way to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from black voices. "

"In the coming days, I will highlight influential leaders and give them the opportunity to take over my Instagram so they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with attention, heart and mind."