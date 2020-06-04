Security guard with knife wounds 39 at Chinese primary school

A security guard armed with a knife made a rampage at an elementary school in southeast China on Thursday, leaving at least 39 people injured, authorities said.

The attack, which occurred at 8:30 a.m., left 37 students lightly injured and two adults seriously injured, according to an announcement by local authorities in Cangwu County, southern Guangxi province. None of the injuries was life threatening, according to the announcement.

The security guard, a man named Li Xiaomin, who was said to be in his 50s, was arrested, according to People & # 39; s Daily, the official spokesman for the Communist Party. The injured adults were the school principal and another security guard.

Immediate information on a possible reason was not disclosed. A call to the Cangwu Public Security Bureau went unanswered.