Security guard with knife wounds 39 at Chinese primary school

A security guard armed with a knife made a rampage at an elementary school in southeast China on Thursday, leaving at least 39 people injured, authorities said.
The attack, which occurred at 8:30 a.m., left 37 students lightly injured and two adults seriously injured, according to an announcement by local authorities in Cangwu County, southern Guangxi province. None of the injuries was life threatening, according to the announcement.
The security guard, a man named Li Xiaomin, who was said to be in his 50s, was arrested, according to People & # 39; s Daily, the official spokesman for the Communist Party. The injured adults were the school principal and another security guard.
Immediate information on a possible reason was not disclosed. A call to the Cangwu Public Security Bureau went unanswered.
Videos shared by the Chinese media showed the children being taken outside of school, Wangfu City Central Primary School, and rows of ambulances outside. Eight ambulances were called to transport the wounded, People’s Daily said.
School attacks are not uncommon in China. Last year, at least 75 students were injured in a series of attacks on schools across the country, and at least 10 others died.
In November, a man entered a preschool in Yunnan province and sprayed a corrosive chemical, injuring 51 students. He intended it as "revenge against society," the official media reported at the time.
In September, a man killed at least eight students at an elementary school in central China's Hubei province, according to police. And in January, a hammer attack at a Beijing primary school left 20 children injured.
In response to the wave of attacks in the past decade, many schools began hiring security guards. On social media on Thursday, several commentators expressed fear and dismay that this time, a security guard had been the attacker.
"The kids would never have thought that the guy who normally protects their schoolyard would suddenly hurt them," wrote one.
The frequency of school attacks has been a major concern in China for the past decade, and the state media has Published articles that attribute the phenomenon to the tensions caused by a rapidly changing society.
Private gun ownership is practically prohibited in China, making mass shooting rare. But attackers have used bombs and axes to carry out attacks against various people, in addition to hammers and knives.
Bella Huang contributed to the investigation.