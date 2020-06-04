Sean Hannity secretly divorced his wife of more than 20 years

Long time Fox News Host Sean Hannity secretly divorced his wife, Jill Rhodes, after more than 20 years of marriage, according to a new report. A source says the ex-couple broke up a few years ago and divorced for more than a year, but they decided to keep the separation a secret.

According to Page sixRumors of their separation began to surface just before the COVID-19 pandemic because Hannity was no longer taking Rhodes to various Fox News events. When the outlet contacted Hannity for comment, he and Rhodes issued a joint statement.

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together in the best interest of their children. Friendly agreements were signed more than four years ago between Sean and Jill, ”the statement said. “They have a close relationship as parents with their children. Neither of them will have any further comments and will ask for their children's privacy to be respected. "

Hannity and Rhodes were married in 1993 and share two children: Patrick and Merri Kelly. A friend of the former couple says the separation is "very friendly,quot; and Hannity and Rhodes are still on "very good terms."

Despite the divorce, Hannity and Rhodes still enjoy family dinners with their children and perform together to support their children at different events, such as tennis tournaments. Hannity has also remained close to the Rhodes family.

The reason for the separation appears to be the fact that Hannity is a "workaholic," according to a friend. Not only does he host his eponymous evening show on Fox News, he also hosts a three-hour daily syndicated radio show titled Sean Hannity's show. The friend added that the divorce was not the result of an affair or any type of infidelity.

In the past, Sean Hannity recognized Jill Rhodes, a former journalist, as the mastermind behind her success in the conservative media. In addition to his radio show and television show, he has also written three best-selling books. In 2002, he dedicated his first book. Let freedom ring: win the freedom war over liberalism Jill Rhodes.



