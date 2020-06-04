Santa Rosa teenager arrested for allegedly driving a truck to the George Floyd rally – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – A 17-year-old boy who allegedly drove his truck against a group of George Floyd protesters over the weekend was arrested for an assault on a deadly weapon charge.

Investigators said a red truck was seen speeding up to Old Court House Square on Saturday night, where a protest was underway. The truck turned east onto Fourth St., then south to the alley (east side of OCHS), then west to Third St.

Instead of leaving the area, investigators said, the truck turned north into the alley, south of Old Court House Square. The driver confronted numerous protesters who believed he was trying to run them over. After a few moments, the suspect accelerated down the alley.

Police detained the vehicle's driver on Fourth St. and B St. The driver was identified and provided a statement, but no victims were initially reported. Then the driver was released from the scene.

As of Monday, no victims had contacted the police. To continue the investigation, investigators sent out a press release asking for help identifying witnesses and victims.

Detectives were contacted by several people to provide information. A victim was identified and interviewed.

After witness interviews, an interview with a suspect, an interview with the victim, and a review of the evidence (including the videos), there was probable cause to arrest the driver.

As the suspect is a 17-year-old man and a minor, his name was not disclosed by law.