Santa Monica Mountain Lion gives birth to three kittens (2 boys and a girl!) – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 3-year-old mountain lion living in the Santa Monica Mountains recently gave birth to two boys and a girl.

Radio-collared mountain lions, which are distinguished by tagging to help officials monitor the movement of animals for research, do not have names as we are used to seeing with our own pets.

For the National Park Service, the mother mountain lion passes through P-54 and the alleged father is P-63. Both cats were caught north of Highway 101 in Simi Hills.

Biologists believe they were first-time parents of the three kittens.

In the past four months, GPS tracking showed that the new mother was repeatedly found in the same location as the only adult male male collared mountain lion that lived in the Santa Monica Mountains for two days, which generally means that they are mating.

About two months later, the researchers noticed movements indicating that the female mountain lion was feeding at a place of death or giving birth. The latter turned out to be the case.

The three kittens, now called P-82, P-83, and P-84, all seemed healthy. His ears were marked for future identification and samples were taken for genetic testing.

Biologists say the alleged father may have brought much-needed genetic diversity to the Santa Monica Mountains.

Researchers have expressed concern about how inbreeding could endanger mountain lion populations, saying in a 2016 finding that if nothing changes, cats in the Santa Monica Mountains could disappear in 50 years.

The National Park Service has been studying mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains since 2002.