Santa Monica business owners continue cleanup efforts, cautious with more looters – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As another peaceful George Floyd protest against police brutality and racial injustice raged through Santa Monica on Thursday morning, some business owners were still cleaning up the looting and vandalism on Sunday, and were nervous about the possibility of more.

Optometrist Les Miller told CBSLA that he is starting to add the damage to his optometry office. Looters stormed Sunday and emptied their retail supply.

"I have frames that are worth a lot of money, equipment, things like that, sunglasses, lots of sunglasses, and that's what they were aiming for," he said.

Miller knew that the protests were taking place in the city last Sunday, but he never imagined that something like this could happen.

"These are opportunists, I will call them thugs, they will take advantage of the smoke screens, the people who are demonstrating peacefully for a cause, and they use that as a smoke screen to do this kind of thing," he said.

What started as a peaceful protest with thousands of protesters turned into destruction on Sunday afternoon along the Third Street Promenade. Several stores were looted and nine fires were started.

More than 400 people were arrested on charges including looting, robbery, and assault.

The Santa Monica Police Chief said 95% of the suspects were not Santa Monica residents. He called the "opportunistic,quot; looters who track where the protests will take place and seek to take advantage of the fact that law enforcement resources will be depleted.

About 100 National Guard soldiers were called to Santa Monica on Sunday night, and several have remained since, guarding Miller Street.

For the first time in six days, the city of Santa Monica announced that there will be no curfew order Thursday night until Friday morning.

"You can't live your life in fear, you have to move on," said Miller. “And if it happens again, it happens again. We just pick up and clean, fix and move on. ”