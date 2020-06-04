Santa Clarita Sheriff's Deputies watch protesters take to the streets – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A protest sparked by the death in custody of George Floyd in Minnesota drew dozens of people to Santa Clarita on Thursday.

By noon, protesters had gathered near the Westfield Valencia Town Center and along Newhall Ranch Road, where sheriff's officials said they were staying in peace.

Agents were stationed around the Town Center shopping mall to keep the peace, while a contingent of National Guard troops was present at what sheriff's officials called a "proactive,quot; step.

Just after 1 p.m., the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station posted a tweet that said, "We listen to you. We see you. We are closely monitoring your safety and that of our community."

A short time later, the McBean Parkway was closed between the city center and Valencia by the protests.

Several hundred protesters also gathered Thursday on the streets of Hollywood, where they headed for the mayor's mansion in Hancock Park, where protesters have gathered in recent days.