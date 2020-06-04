San Mateo County Revises Refugee Order to Allow Outdoor Dining, Rental Boats, Limited Funeral Assistance – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow announced a revised on-site shelter order Thursday that allows for open air operations and charter boat operations and modifies funeral attendance restrictions.

The new order announced Thursday goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday June 6, 2020.

The revised order modifies the guidelines for funerals. New instructions allow indoor funerals with up to 10 people present. Outdoor funerals are limited to no more than 25 people.

The open-air food and charter service must comply with security measures and other restrictions to guarantee social distancing.

The revised order means that popular whale-watching and fishing activities will be allowed to start again at Half Moon Bay's Pillar Point harbor, providing revenue for many companies that have been closed for more than two months.

Crew members and passengers on charter boats must wear face shields at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The number of people on board the boat should be limited so that at least six feet of space can be maintained at all times. Rod holders must be at least six feet apart and boats must prohibit the shared handling of equipment, such as baits and tackle or binoculars.

Passengers must not shake hands, share food or drinks, or participate in any physical contact with each other or with the captain and crew. The boat and equipment should be washed after each trip.

Bathrooms must be disinfected after each use and must contain hand sanitizer or soap and water. Passengers may only bring handheld lunch coolers, large coolers are not allowed.

Passengers in a single household or dwelling unit are not subject to the social distancing requirements on the ship.

In addition to sanitary and cleaning measures in restaurants and food-serving businesses, tables must be set up to ensure that no customer is seated less than six feet from any other customer at a separate table. Clients at a single table are limited to no more than six and must be from the same household or dwelling unit.

Open-air dining facilities must also offer alternatives for pick-up, take-out and / or sidewalk delivery. Pick-up or drop-off lines should be in a separate area from the outdoor dining area to prevent customers from unnecessarily accessing the outdoor dining area.

Living room areas, such as fire pits, can be occupied by multiple households or housing units if a six-foot spacing is maintained. However, entertainment events are still prohibited.