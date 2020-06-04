Samsung: South Korea Seeks to Arrest Samsung Heir in Succession Investigation – Latest News

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors requested an arrest warrant against Samsung Group heir, Jay Y. Lee, in the investigation of a controversial 2015 merger and suspected accounting fraud in an alleged attempt to aid his succession plans .

The move means further trouble for Lee, who, if arrested, faces a return to prison just over two years after being released from detention in February 2018.

Lee is already facing a bribery trial aimed at garnering support to succeed ill group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, which involved former President Park Geun-hye, and spent a year in detention until the bribery case was suspended in 2018.

Prosecutors said they sought Lee's arrest on suspicion of stock price manipulation and violations of auditing standards, among other crimes.

In a statement, Lee's attorneys expressed "deep regret,quot; over the prosecution's decision to seek his arrest, adding that he had fully cooperated with the investigation as Samsung was going through administrative crises.

Shares of Samsung Electronics rose 0.4%, outpacing a 0.2% rise in the KOSPI benchmark.

Prosecutors have been investigating suspected accounting fraud at pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics after the Korean financial regulator complained that the company's value had inflated to 4.5 trillion won ($ 3.7 billion) in 2015.

Prosecutors say the rape helped increase the value of its main owner, Cheil Industries, which regarded Lee as its largest shareholder, and merged with Samsung C,amp;T, a de facto portfolio company, the Yonhap news agency said.

Samsung requested an external review of the investigation to assess the validity of the allegation and the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office is following the necessary procedures, it said in a statement.

Prosecutors questioned Lee, 51, last month about the latest investigation. He also apologized for a series of controversies surrounding his succession planning.

Lee's year in detention followed separate charges that he bribed Park to gain government support for the 2015 merger, which helped reinforce his control of South Korea's leading conglomerate.

