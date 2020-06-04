Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong to be arrested on fraud charges – Up News Info

Lee Jae-yong, the powerful South Korean businessman who serves as de facto chief of Samsung, will be arrested by the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office after an arrest warrant was filed on charges of market manipulation and accounting fraud.

Lee is the third richest person in South Korea with an estimated fortune of $ 7.9BN. He is the oldest son, Lee Kun-hee, president of Samsung, and is expected to be his father's future successor.

According to BusinessKorea, the charges stem from the merger between Samsung C&T and chemical and textile company Cheil Industries in 2015. Prosecutors allege that the value of Samsung BioLogics, the biopharmaceutical unit of the Samsung Group, was deliberately inflated by fraudulent accounting to allow Read taking control of the larger group.

Lee has previously run into the law, and spent five years in prison in 2017 accused of bribery; He was released on February 2018 on appeal.

However, the executive received some more positive reviews during the coronavirus pandemic through his efforts to get Samsung to produce COVID-19 test kits and significant donations of aid and resources to combat the virus.