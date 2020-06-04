Saints QB Brees apologizes for criticism of Colin Kaepernick's anthem protests – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW ORLEANS (Up News Info / AP) – Drew Brees apologized Thursday for the comments that were "callous and completely missed the mark,quot; when he reiterated his opposition to Colin Kaepernick's knees during the 2016 national anthem, drawing strong criticism from others. high-profile athletes and others following the death of George Floyd.

Los Angeles Lakers' great LeBron James, New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and former NFL player Martellus Bennett were just a few of the high-profile athletes who criticized Brees in their Twitter feeds.

Brees, a New Orleans Saints quarterback who won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, was asked Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo to see former NFL quarterback Kaepernick kneel again during the national anthem. before games to publicize police brutality and racial injustice.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States," Brees began, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandparents, who served in the military during World War II. "In many cases, it makes me cry to think of everything that has been sacrificed, and not only in the military, but also in the civil rights movements of the 1960s, and everything that so many people have suffered up to this point."

Many athletes have repeatedly said that kneeling was not about disrespecting the flag or the army, but rather police brutality.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder for the murder of Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who was handcuffed when the officer pressed a knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Brees said he was apologizing to his friends, teammates, New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and "anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday."

"In an attempt to speak about respect, unity and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made callous comments and completely missed the mark on the problems we now face as a country," he wrote. “They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or my character. "

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. Speaking to some of you, it breaks my heart to know … https://t.co/Jg36d0Ad0l – Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 4, 2020

Kaepernick has yet to respond to Brees 'initial comments, but retweeted a post by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, before Brees' apology.

"This shows that there are a lot of people and companies right now who will say they are with us, but they just do it so they don't get criticized not because they mean it," Kuzma wrote of a photo of Brees kneeling alongside teammates earlier. from an NFL game.

Brees previously said he supports those who are against police brutality, but does not see the national anthem as the appropriate forum. In 2017, he participated with teammates who knelt before the national anthem but then joined in unison when the anthem was played.

James, who has been a leader in the social justice movement, said Wednesday he couldn't believe Brees was still confused about what Kaepernick was trying to do.

"WOW MAN !!" James wrote on Twitter. “It is still surprising at this point. Of course not! You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect (the American flag emoji) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those.

Bennett, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and retired in 2018, posted a long thread saying that none of the league's white quarterbacks have spoken out when it wasn't easy to do so.

"And they want to applaud them for these statements, when they crucified every athlete who said something protesting at first," Bennett wrote. "Look (I'm) happy that they're saying something … but when they had a chance to make a great move for their black peers and colleagues, most of them were silent, ignorant, or said nothing important when really necessary "

Jenkins, who was Brees' teammate when the Saints won the Super Bowl, spent the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New Orleans this offseason. He posted a video of himself on Twitter talking to his teammate.

"Drew Brees, if you don't understand how hurtful, how callous your comments are, you're part of the problem," Jenkins said. “To think that because your grandparents served in this country that you have great respect for the flag that everyone else should have the same ideals and thoughts that you do is ridiculous.

"And it shows that you don't know the story. Because when our grandparents fought for this country and served, they returned … they never received a hero again. They returned and were attacked for wearing their uniforms. They returned to racism. To complete the violence.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Thursday how he and the 49ers' management could respond to future protests.

"I think our team has represented him very well," Shanahan said. "I am in favor of the protests. I am in favor of the change. I hope that the protests cause changes. I hope that whatever we have to do to obtain the change, I do it and I know that our organization is."

