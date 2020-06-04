SAINt JHN cancels the video shoot and donates money to Black Lives Matter Cause

Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; Roses & # 39; He decided to cancel his music video session and use the money earmarked for the project to support activists protesting against racial injustice.

Rising hip-hop star SAINT JHN has abandoned plans to shoot a music video for his new collaboration with the rapper Future in favor of using the budget to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The couple were due to meet to film a promo for the remix of Saint Jhn's hit "Roses," but the Brooklyn, New York, native reveals that he decided the money would be better to help rescue activists arrested during the EE course. .UU. Extensive protests after the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by a white police officer on May 25, 2020.

In a notepad post on Instagram, Saint Jhn explains that he managed to convince Hitco Entertainment co-founder Antonio & # 39; L.A. & # 39; Reid increased his budget from $ 60,000 to $ 100,000 and allowed him to use the funds however he wanted, and the music tycoon forced him.

"I asked him to give me the budget for the video and don't ask me what I'm going to do with it. He agreed. That's legendary," wrote Saint Jhn. "We should never be afraid to do the right thing!"

He then revealed that he was increasing the donation to $ 125,000 and dividing it between a rescue organization and "affected black-owned businesses at this time."

"I have no speeches, I am not a n ** ga (sic) speech," said the 33-year-old player in the caption. "People are hurt and I feel them, period."

San Juan joins the likes of Weekend, Chrissy Teigen, Steve Carelland Seth Rogen to pledge donations to rescue protesters.