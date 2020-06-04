Saif Ali Khan has the back of the son Taimur literally



With so many things happening in the world that knock down your morale, few moments on social media have been salvation and have helped us smile. While Karan Johar's sons Yash and Roohi manage to leave us divided with their innocent antics, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan proves to be a bundle of joy for everyone on Instagram.

Kareena joined Instagram just a couple of months ago. He made it worthwhile to harass her at least once a day. Since the blockade was implemented, Taimur has been away from the paparazzi. We miss receiving photos and videos of him running around the city. Today the actress shared a sweet post from her son. Taimur is seen resting on Daddy Saif Ali Khan's back. Well, the reason for Taimur's pose is also mentioned by the actress in her legend, "Saif said," I always supported you "… Tim took it literally #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan lead busy lives, but this break has given them the luxury of spending time with their munchkin and doing the good deed of sharing these clicks with the world as well. Saif said in an interview that while he lived a hectic life during Sara and Ibrahim's growing years, he makes sure to fulfill Dad's duties when it comes to Taimur.