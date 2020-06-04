SAG-AFTRA Board Member Olga Wilhelmine Connects Actors with Unclaimed Waste – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Olga Wilhelmine, a member of the New Orleans SAG-AFTRA National Board, is on a mission. With so many of her fellow actors struggling financially during the pandemic, she is trying to connect them to her unclaimed waste.

The union withholds tens of millions of dollars in unclaimed SAG waste for tens of thousands of actors and their heirs that it cannot locate. Wilhelmine wants to help find them and get the money that is owed to them.

She sent a letter to union leaders this week asking them to establish a task force "to assist the Waste Department with locating members or their heirs and distributing their unclaimed waste; and establishing new procedures to expedite that distribution ".

In the meantime, however, he has been contacting actors on his own whose names he has come across while touring the union's unclaimed waste website, and is encouraging others to do the same. Until now, he has gathered a small group of followers who are also carefully studying the site, looking for people they know and who have money for them. It is also approaching charities to which the actors have bequeathed their waste, but have not been claimed, including the Actors Fund, the Motion Picture & Television Fund and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation.

"In two days I have found 20 people to whom SAG-AFTRA owes money," he told Up News Info. “I have spent my time explaining the process and gathering the best way to search and how to go from there. The amount of joy and gratitude expressed filled me with positive energy. It has been spiritually rewarding to be able to spend my downtime doing something positive for my peers instead of all the chaos, chaos and stress. It is a way of paying and I am sure there will be many others who will be inspired to take advantage of that long list to help find members who are owed the much-needed money. "

“As we face truly unprecedented times, the tension in all of us, each member of this great creative union, has taken its toll in unimaginable ways: in our lives, in our careers, in how we provide ourselves, our families , to our future, "she wrote in a letter to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White." And now, more than ever, we must also keep each other and be united as brothers and sisters of the union, like never before. And as the country finally begins the slow process of returning to normal, the immediate future remains uncertain. Even with the unwavering support and financial assistance of our revered union organizations and foundations and Industrialists, we believe SAG-AFTRA can do more to ease ongoing financial pain for many of our colleagues. "

SAG-AFTRA's waste department is dedicated to finding members and their beneficiaries have unclaimed waste. The union's website tells members that "if the union retains unclaimed waste, it is because we cannot locate it. We may not have up-to-date or updated information in our database or we may not know that you are the beneficiary / legitimate heir. "

In 2016, the union partnered with the Talent Agents Association to facilitate the collection of their unclaimed waste by thousands of actors. At the time, the union had nearly $ 50 million in unclaimed SAG waste for more than 100,000 artists it cannot locate.

"With the help and support of the Talent Agents Association, SAG-AFTRA has introduced an additional process to help artists collect unclaimed waste," the union said at the time. “ATA volunteered to provide its member agencies with instructions on how their clients can determine if they are owed the unclaimed waste and, if so, how they can free up this money. By partnering with the ATA in this way, SAG-AFTRA will be able to ensure that even hard-to-find members can collect the waste to which they are entitled. "

Wilhelmine believes that an unclaimed waste task force could aid that effort. "Please consider exploring the implementation of what we consider to be this new essential workforce," he said in his letter to union leaders. “Our members, past and present, are owed this money and, as a community of professional artists, we must do the right thing and exhaust all efforts in distributing these funds, in the spirit of true union solidarity. Let's make this happen together. "

The letter was signed by Chuck Slavin, a member of the New England local board; Chip Carriere and Lance Nichols, members of the New Orleans local board; Peter Antico, member of the Los Angeles local board; Julia Schell, delegate of the New York local convention, and members of New England, Andrea Zangla and Lori Vozzella.