Russia jumps on Floyd's murder as evidence of American hypocrisy

Also shown repeatedly on television has been video of Mr. Floyd's brutal death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Mark Galeotti, a Russian security services expert, said he had monitored the Telegram channels used by Russian law enforcement officers and found them "filled with expressions of horror at the behavior of the American police."

Russian police officers, he added, are not averse to brutality, but are "shocked by the brutality that goes beyond what is useful or necessary."

The murder of Mr. Floyd and Scenes of police aggression directed against peaceful American protesters and journalists, particularly those of color, have also breathed new life and legitimacy into a Russian criticism of the United States that dates back to the earliest days of the Soviet Union.

Criticism of American racism formed such an important part of Soviet propaganda that the phrase "And you hang blacks,quot; was widely used in the Soviet era as an official reply to the claims of moral superiority of the Western Cold War.

And some black intellectuals favorably compared Soviet race relations with what they knew in the United States.

Writer and social activist Langston Hughes marveled on a trip to the Soviet Union during Stalin's brutal rule in the early 1930s, at the height of a man-made famine that killed millions, who "have finally seen a country where dark peoples are given every opportunity. "

In contrast to the often overtly racist treatment of blacks in the United States with his own treatment as a guest of the Soviet authorities, he wrote a small book published in Moscow, "A Black Man Looks at Soviet Central Asia," which praised what he saw. like the absence of racism