Russia jumps on Floyd's murder as evidence of American hypocrisy

MOSCOW – After decades of US criticism of its human rights record, Russia is getting some rewards.
The Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, sanctioned by the United States as a violent brute responsible for torture and extrajudicial killings, said this week that he was "appalled,quot; by the brutality of the US police.
Russia's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, lamented "a real tragedy, an American tragedy,quot; and demanded that Washington protect the rights of its own citizens rather than constantly find fault with Russia.
"By taking steps to prevent looting and other illegal actions, authorities must not violate the rights of Americans to protest peacefully," Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said Thursday. Speaking previously on a television show, Ms. Zakharova said that because of the chaos, the United States "simply cannot have questions for others for years to come."
Show host Vladimir Solovyov suggested that Russia commemorate George Floyd, the black man killed last week in Minneapolis, by blacklisting US officials for human rights violations, just as the United States did to Russian officials. selected after the 2009 death in a Moscow Prison of Sergei L. Magnitsky, tax attorney for the American financier William F. Browder.
"Russia is really enjoying this," said Ivan Kurilla, an expert on Russia's relations with the United States at the European University in St. Petersburg.
The turmoil on American streets and the sometimes overly aggressive response by law enforcement officers, Kurilla said, has served two major Kremlin goals.
On the one hand, it has deflected criticism of Russia's own security services.
On the other hand, videos of burning buildings and sporadic looting have helped bring home one of the Kremlin's favorite messages: that protests, even if initially peaceful, invariably run the risk of violent disorder and, therefore They must therefore be nipped in the bud, as happened in Moscow last summer when Russian police used force to break up peaceful street gatherings by opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin.
"The Kremlin line is that peaceful protests always turn into riots. They want to portray all peaceful protesters as criminals. That's why they use all these images of the United States, "Kurilla said, referring to saturation coverage of riots in the United States. on Russian state-controlled television.
Also shown repeatedly on television has been video of Mr. Floyd's brutal death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Mark Galeotti, a Russian security services expert, said he had monitored the Telegram channels used by Russian law enforcement officers and found them "filled with expressions of horror at the behavior of the American police."
Russian police officers, he added, are not averse to brutality, but are "shocked by the brutality that goes beyond what is useful or necessary."
The murder of Mr. Floyd and Scenes of police aggression directed against peaceful American protesters and journalists, particularly those of color, have also breathed new life and legitimacy into a Russian criticism of the United States that dates back to the earliest days of the Soviet Union.
Criticism of American racism formed such an important part of Soviet propaganda that the phrase "And you hang blacks,quot; was widely used in the Soviet era as an official reply to the claims of moral superiority of the Western Cold War.
And some black intellectuals favorably compared Soviet race relations with what they knew in the United States.
Writer and social activist Langston Hughes marveled on a trip to the Soviet Union during Stalin's brutal rule in the early 1930s, at the height of a man-made famine that killed millions, who "have finally seen a country where dark peoples are given every opportunity. "
In contrast to the often overtly racist treatment of blacks in the United States with his own treatment as a guest of the Soviet authorities, he wrote a small book published in Moscow, "A Black Man Looks at Soviet Central Asia," which praised what he saw. like the absence of racism
Others were less convinced that communism was the answer. Richard Wright, author of "Native Son," joined the Moscow-funded Communist Party of the United States in 1933, believing that the Soviet Union was working to eradicate racism. He resigned after white party members withdrew a housing offer upon discovering he was black.
While officials have largely avoided gloating over America's agonies, they have seized the opportunity to demand that the American pot stop calling the Russian black kettle.
"I am watching with horror the situation in the United States, where the authorities are maliciously violating the rights of ordinary citizens," Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, who has chaired a violent pogrom against gays in their territory, he said on social media. "Police officers are applying lynching law to the streets of American cities."
Insisting that she "was not delighted,quot; by the unrest in the United States, Ms. Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, threw the gauntlet at Washington over her claims to defend human rights: "From what leadership in this direction from the United States of America we can speak after what we have all seen, after the actions of the police and the actions against journalists, "he said.
However, official outrage at Floyd's death and his clear exposure to America's problem of racism has been offset by the authorities' strong desire to avoid encouraging protests or justifying violence.
While the Kremlin is disappointed that President Trump has not followed through on his repeated promises to "get along with Russia," the state-controlled media has generally avoided attacking his handling of the crisis and sided with his demand. that the protesters are "overpowered,quot;.
However, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a government newspaper, came close to making fun of Trump as a coward with the headline: "Trump hid in a bunker during the riots in Washington."
And while the state-backed media have denounced American racism, they have also shown some support for American law enforcement officers.
A report on Rossiya-24, a television news channel, even suggested that some American officials had been inspired to defend their position against chaos by the example of Russia. He relayed images of a burly American policeman with a Cyrillic lettering tattoo on his arm that read "Rossiya!"
Sympathy for the police has sometimes taken an ugly turn.
Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of RT, a state-funded television network targeting foreign audiences, sent an openly racist message on social media suggesting that the protesters were drug addicts and criminals.
The message, full of sarcasm and issued as a statement of support for "Minnesota blacks," urged protesters to copy the tactics of Ukrainians who, encouraged by Washington, took to the streets in 2014 to overthrow their pro president. -Kremlin.
"Good luck, friends," said the message. All progressive humanity is with you! Hit the whites until they turn black!
Perhaps the biggest source of dismay and outrage, at least among Russian officials, has been a suggestion by former President Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, that Russia could be responsible for the chaos. In an interview with CNN earlier this week, Ms. Rice acknowledged that she had no evidence, but said: "In my experience, this is straight out of the Russian playbook."
That claim has been met with widespread mockery and fury, including from pro-Western liberals who despair at what they see as the U.S. turn, from the 2016 Trump election, to a Soviet-style mindset that attributes all the internal problems to the foreign machinations.
This, said Kurilla, the Saint Petersburg scholar, has added to a constant disappointment with many aspects of the West since the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991.
"Viewed from behind the Iron Curtain, the United States was flawless, but after the Cold War we saw that it had many problems," he said. “Reality showed that the United States was not as good as we thought. It was painful. "