Russia Declares Emergency After Arctic Oil Spill

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir V. Putin declared a state of emergency in a region in northern Siberia after an oil spill turned a crimson river and threatened to cause significant damage to the Arctic environment.

More than 20,000 tons of diesel leaked into the Ambarnaya River near the city of Norilsk last Friday, after a fuel tank collapsed at a power plant. Norilsk Nickel, the plant's owner, said in a statement that thawing the permafrost had caused the collapse of one of the tank's pillars. Oil leaked more than seven miles from the site.

The accident is one of the largest oil spills in modern Russian history, said Aleksei Knizhnikov of the WWF Russia environmental group. In a statement, Greenpeace Russia compared the discharge to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil tanker spill in Alaska.

The Russian Investigation Committee opened a criminal investigation and arrested the plant manager, Vyacheslav Starostin.