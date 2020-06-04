Russia Declares Emergency After Arctic Oil Spill

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir V. Putin declared a state of emergency in a region in northern Siberia after an oil spill turned a crimson river and threatened to cause significant damage to the Arctic environment.
More than 20,000 tons of diesel leaked into the Ambarnaya River near the city of Norilsk last Friday, after a fuel tank collapsed at a power plant. Norilsk Nickel, the plant's owner, said in a statement that thawing the permafrost had caused the collapse of one of the tank's pillars. Oil leaked more than seven miles from the site.
The accident is one of the largest oil spills in modern Russian history, said Aleksei Knizhnikov of the WWF Russia environmental group. In a statement, Greenpeace Russia compared the discharge to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil tanker spill in Alaska.
The Russian Investigation Committee opened a criminal investigation and arrested the plant manager, Vyacheslav Starostin.
Putin said he was angry that he learned of the spill only Sunday and, after declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday, denounced company officials in a video conference that was broadcast live.
"Why did government agencies only find out about this two days after the fact?" Mr. Putin said. "Are we going to learn about emergency situations from social networks?"
Putin said he would ask investigators to investigate the spill to make a clear assessment of how officials reacted to the accident.
Norilsk Nickel is the world's largest producer of platinum and nickel, and the company is no stranger to environmental disasters. He was responsible for a "river of blood,quot;, also in Siberia, in 2016, and one of its plants has belched so much sulfur dioxide, one of the main causes of acid rain, that it is surrounded by a dead zone of tree trunks and approximately mud twice the size of Rhode Island.
The company, along with Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent hundreds of personnel to clean up the disaster. So far, Norilsk Nickel said, they had managed to collect only about 340 tons of oil.
Special containment barriers were installed in the Ambarnaya River in an effort to prevent the spill from entering nearby Pyasino Lake and then into the Kara Sea, part of the Arctic Ocean.
Elena Panova, Deputy Minister of National Resources and Environment of Russia, He said Thursday during an online press conference that it would take at least 10 years for the local ecosystem to recover, echoing the sentiments of Russian environmentalists.
"The incident had catastrophic consequences, and we will see the repercussions for years to come," Sergey Verkhovets, arctic project coordinator for WWF Russia, said in a statement. "We are talking about dead fish, contaminated plumage of birds and poisoned animals."
The spill sparked memories of a giant oil leak in the Russian Arctic Komi region in 1994. In that accident, a broken pipeline spilled at least two million barrels of hot oil, drenching the fragile permafrost.