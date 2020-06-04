Robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in Mesquite after being shot – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas () – Mesquite police are investigating a deadly shooting in which an alleged armed robber was killed.

Police said around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of John West Road.

It was then that they encountered the injured person who had called the police.

He said he had been the victim of a robbery by three people he did not know.

They shot and shot one of the suspects, killing the suspect, police said.

The deceased suspect was identified and police said family members were being notified.

Two other suspects escaped.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Odom at 972-216-6289 or [email protected]