Image: Getty Image: Getty

Riverdale, after endless lines about pop song rights and zombies and beloved former child actors, he apparently doesn't have enough money in the budget to pay the black actors equitably.

On twitter, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan He claimed that she was "the only regular black series but also paid less." For my black fans, I have now made my purpose to fight for us, "he said, and stated that" we are not their symbolic non-dimensional black characters. "

The news comes amid a rising of the cast on favorite former teenager Joy, after Samantha Marie Commodity reclaimed Pasture Michele He abused his appearance during the filming of the sixth season, even announcing that he was going to "shit in [Ware's] wig". In the days after Ware's initial tweet on Tuesday, several other castmates has confirmed Ware account.

Michele & # 39; s own apology yesterday-in which she said he was "listening and learning" after being "perceived as insensitive or inappropriate "-only exacerbated criticism of her, considering his total lack of self-awareness. Ware clearly agreed. Shortly after Michele released her statement, Ware tweeted: “Perceived? Purcieved? Handbag? Open your bag ?????????????? "

The SkinStore has just discounted Japan's number one selling sets …

I think open the bag It should be The only answer for most celebrities right now, when many don't understand the reality of what's going on around them.

Meghan Markle shared his recollection of L.TO. riots after the murder of Rodney King by the Los Angeles police in 1992, in a graduation speech given to graduates at his old high school:

Amber Riley, who hasn't spoken to "that girl" in two years: "I don't give a shit about this Lea Michele thing."