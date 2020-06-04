RHOP's Gizelle Bryant takes to the streets to protest with her daughters

The true Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, took to the streets with her daughters to protest the death of George Floyd; she says her daughters also wanted their voices heard.

"My children investigated and found this peaceful protest that we attended today. It was organized by teenagers and had a power of 2k-3k. My girls made our signs and wanted to be the first. You have to talk to your children so they understand why They want their voices heard too. #blmbethesda #justiceforgeorgefloyd, "she captioned her post holding a sign saying,quot; No Justice No Peace. "

She also included video of the march.

Last month, Gizelle went to Bravo to deny rumors that her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, fathered a secret baby with a member of the church.

"That's a lie," he said when asked about the rumors during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Gizelle says she sees the rumors as a good thing: "Clearly, we are very important if people are to make up these lies. Respect the name of Jamal. He is doing wonderful things in Atlanta."