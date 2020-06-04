Home Entertainment RHOP's Gizelle Bryant takes to the streets to protest with her daughters

The true Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, took to the streets with her daughters to protest the death of George Floyd; she says her daughters also wanted their voices heard.

"My children investigated and found this peaceful protest that we attended today. It was organized by teenagers and had a power of 2k-3k. My girls made our signs and wanted to be the first. You have to talk to your children so they understand why They want their voices heard too. #blmbethesda #justiceforgeorgefloyd, "she captioned her post holding a sign saying,quot; No Justice No Peace. "

