RHOBH fans worry about Denise Richards after her husband threatens to "crush,quot; her hand during the episode

The beginning of the next most talked about story about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started in last night's episode. Denise Richards' husband displayed troubling behavior that worries fans.

Denise Richards was confronted by some of her co-stars for failing to bring their children after hearing an inappropriate conversation between the ladies. The actress did not have to defend herself because Aaron Phypers did it for her.

After she decided to leave Kyle Richards' house, Denise and Aaron got up and were kicked out by Kyle. Denise insisted on telling Aaron not to say anything because the cameras were rolling.

As it was repeated, the husband could be heard saying, "Don't tell me what to say, I'm going to crush your fucking hand to stop it."

The warning was a sign that Denise may be abused by viewers.

An observer tweeted: it seems like he might be on to something. I'm starting to wonder if the Brandi story that came out posed a security issue for Denise. "

While another made a remark about their relationship: 'That's what I said, it seems that the vibratory rate of him and Denise is very low and the relationship seems to be based on sex and violence (or the least threats from violence) if you feel comfortable saying this. In public it's obvious that 4 has been going on for a while. Usually worse in private. "

Another fan added: ‘When I saw this, my mindset completely changed. Omg … now I feel worried about her. The women maybe didn't know or don't know yet that maybe she doesn't want this because she's scared … legitimately. "

Some thought that the clip was not as important as everyone else did.

However, when viewed with the preview of the second half of the season, it may seem even more relevant.

In the upcoming episodes, the alleged romance between Denise and Brandi Glanville will surface. Glanville can be difficult to reveal in a scene that Denise told her that Aaron could never discover.



