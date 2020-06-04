RHOBH – Brandi Glanville Tells All About Her Alleged Romance With Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville is no longer a full-time cast member on the Beverly Hills Royal HousewivesBut she is at the center of the drama in an explosive trailer that sparks the upcoming episodes. In a new preview, Glanville reveals intimate details of the romance he claims to have had with Denise Richards, and also claims that the Wild things The actress wanted to keep it a secret.

The rest of Season 10 seems to be all about the alleged romance between Richards and Glanville, or at least it will be one of the most dominant stories. The new video shows ex RHOBH The Glanville star claims that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an "open thing,quot;, but she wanted to keep her date hidden from him.

“I fucked her up, woke up the next morning (and) she said,: Aaron can never know this. It will kill me, "Glanville tells the RHOBH to emit. Richards had not yet come to dinner sitting with the rest of her castmates, but later in the preview when confronted, she says, "What the hell? That is not true."

According to Page sixRichards stopped filming his second season of RHOBH after she was confronted by Glanville's allegations. Rumors have been circulating since the ladies filmed season 10 late last year that Richards had an open marriage and was hooked on Glanville, but the actress has denied those rumors.

In the clip, Dorit Kemsley says she believes in Richards, but doesn't reveal where the other ladies in the cast are on the subject. Rookie Garcelle Beauvais says in the clip that she had been trying to contact Richards, but had been unsuccessful.

"I was supposed to meet Denise and she doesn't show up," Beauvais said. "I've been calling her. Nothing."

Richards appears in the trailer with the rest of her castmates, but she is sitting at a table asking "please don't broadcast this,quot; because "it is so bad." Then she says Bravo has a decision to make, and if they want her to be on the show, "they need to cut that."

At the end of the trailer, Richards is talking to Lisa Rinna, who tells him that she thinks "it is a lesson learned." Denise Richards quickly responds, "Oh, I learned a lesson."

Glanville said People Magazine in April that she and Richards hooked up "more than once," but added that it was nothing serious and they just had fun. In January, Richards' manager denied Glanville's claims and said what "really happened,quot; between the two ladies he will play in season 10.

“There is much of what he said, he said continued. But it will be very dramatic, "said the representative.

Ad

New episodes of Beverly Hills Royal Housewives air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0