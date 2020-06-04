Republican National Committee considers Dallas for Republican convention – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Republican National Committee confirms that Dallas is on a short list as a potential site for its national convention.

Texas Republican Party President James Dickey said: "I am not at all surprised."

Dickey responded to President Trump's announcement this week about the convention moving with a tweet that said "We'd be happy if it works in Texas, Mr. President."

The president said the North Carolina governor would not guarantee that Republicans could hold the event without restricting the number of people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But so far, Dickey said he has had no news from the RNC. "No, they are still looking for alternatives and are trying to figure out where they would like to do it."

The Visit Dallas organization also said it has not heard from the RNC.

Dickey said three convention centers in the state have expressed interest in organizing the national convention, but will not name them.

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson said Dallas is on the list because it is fully capable of handling a convention, but he believes it is more likely to be held in a state considered a suspension in November.

"There are more strategic places that they will look at. I think Atlanta or somewhere in Georgia because Georgia is closer to escaping than Texas. They could see multiple places in Florida because Florida is an absolute victory for Trump."

In addition to Dallas, the RNC confirmed that it is also looking for sites in Georgia and cities like Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Nashville, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

The news comes a week before President Trump is due to visit Dallas for his first in-person fundraiser since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A new poll by Quinnipiac University showed on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee leader Joe Biden was down just one point in Texas, 44% to 43%.

Jillson said: "I don't think Texas is as close as the Quinnipiac poll suggested. Most of the polls you're looking at suggest that Trump has risen at perhaps 5. I suspect Trump is still running Texas."

Dickey criticized the poll, but said it does not change what he says to his Republican colleagues.

"My message to Republicans: This must motivate you. It shows that we can't take anything for granted. We need to do the hard work. ”