Regina Kings has an ongoing conversation with her son about the police

Regina King It has shed more light on the precautions black mothers take when raising their children.

During a remote appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning star and presenter Jimmy Kimmel They discussed how black parents talk to their children about interacting with the police and other people in society.

"I think in most black homes. It's not just a conversation, "he said to Kimmel." It's an ongoing conversation … it never stops. "

King, who is the mother of a 24-year-old son. IanHe continued, "You come to a place especially when your children are at an age where they are seen as adults and the anger they have, it just gets worse every time something like this happens and at another time that tells them they are not worthy , they are not valuable, their lives are not valuable once they leave the comfort of their homes. "

"The conversation changes every time," he explained, "because you have to find a way to support their feelings and make sure that you let them know that you hear them and that you reflect the same feeling, but you don't." "I don't want them to do anything that puts them in a situation where they don't come home, don't talk to you again."